'Industry' Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

HBO hit Industry is officially coming back for more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama has been renewed for a fourth season, which comes ahead of the Season 3 finale on Sept. 29. Set in the London finance world, the series premiered in 2020 on HBO in the U.S. and BBC Two in the U.K. The renewal is not so surprising, as the Mickey Down and Konrad Kay-created series improved by 40 percent since Season 2 and averaged 1.6 million cross-platform viewers per episode since the third season premiered on Aug. 11.

"For three seasons, Industry has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama," Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films said in a statement. "Under Mickey and Konrad's singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We're so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights."

(Photo: Nick Strasburg/HBO)

"We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights," Down and Kay said. "We can't wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in Season 4."

Industry features an ensemble cast, with Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, and Ken Leung being the only actors to appear in every episode. The series also stars Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, David Jonsson, Ben Lloyd-Hughes Conor MacNeill, Derek Riddell, Will Tudor, Kit Harington, and Joel Kim Booster, among others, throughout the show's run. Since the Season 3 finale has yet to air, it's hard to tell what Season 4 will focus on, but it's likely there will be at least something in the finale to set up the new season, even though news was just announced.

"It has been an extraordinary journey over the past eight years from initial development to now the commission of a fourth season of Industry," Bad Wolf's Jane Tranter said. "HBO's unswerving belief in Mickey, Konrad, the cast, and the whole creative team at Bad Wolf is a huge vote of confidence in uncertain times. This commitment to nurturing new talent and investment in quality programming has resulted in a show we are all exceptionally proud of. Bad Wolf cannot wait to get everyone back to Wolf Studios Wales to take Industry to even greater heights."