Kit Harington Joins Hit HBO Show

Four years after he last stepped into the role of Jon Snow, Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington has landed a new role at HBO. Harington has been in the upcoming third season of the premium cabler's drama series Industry, Deadline reported Tuesday. According to the outlet, Harington will appear in the recurring role of Henry Muck, "the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that's about to go public."

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London." Harington joins a cast that includes Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Mark Dexter, David Jonsson, and Jay Duplass, among many others. The series has been met with a warm response and currently holds an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was renewed for a third season back in October 2022.

"Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement at the time. "We're incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O'Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Industry Season 3 is slated to begin production in the UK this month. In the 8-episode season, "as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government."

Harington's role in the series comes as HBO eyes Harington to reprise his role as Jon Snow for a new Game of Thrones spin-off. It was announced last summer that HBO is exploring a potential GoT sequel centered around the character, the show tentatively titled SNOW. Author George R.R. Martin, who confirmed that the series was in the works, later revealed that Harington has worked with a team of writers to develop the idea for a sequel about Jon Snow's life after the ill-fated finale of Game of Thrones. The series, however, still seems to be in the early development stages.