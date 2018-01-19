‘HTGAWM’ Reveals Laurel’s Baby’s Father

The question of who fathered Laurel Castillo’s baby on How to Get Away With Murder finally has an answer.

After Laurel (Karla Souza) gave birth to her baby in a stalled elevator in Annalise’s (Viola Davis) building, she and the baby are taken to the hospital. Both are found stable during the winter premiere.

Hospital employees tell Annalise and Frank (Charlie Weber) that Laurel had a paternity test done with Frank’s DNA with her OB/GYN. The test determined Frank was not the father, meaning Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) — who died last season — was the baby’s father.

After Wes’ death, Laurel found out she was pregnant, however a hookup with Frank made the identity of the father a mystery until now.

The baby drama didn’t stop there, as Laurel’s father planted drug test results to make her seem as though she had consumed cocaine while pregnant so he could take custody of the child and transfer it to another hospital.

“He’s going to hurt this baby,” Annalise screams at the doctors as Laurel’s father takes the baby. “He’s going to hurt this baby and you’re going to have blood on your hands.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.