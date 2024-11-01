Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Unveils 2024 Lineup

Spooky season is officially over, and it’s now time to look forward to Thanksgiving. Along with the delicious food, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a staple for the holiday. Today has announced the lineup for the 98th annual event, which will see actress Alison Brie cutting the ribbon to kick off the parade at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28. Along with 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, over 700 clowns, and 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and musical artists will be featured.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats, and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Who Will Be at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

Bishop Briggs

Kylie Cantrall

Chlöe

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

Natti Natasha

T-Pain

Rachel Platten

Lea Salonga

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

Alex Warren

Sebastián Yatra

Charli D’Amelio

Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

Additionally, Jonathan Bennett, Matt Bush, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, and members of the WNBA Champions New York Liberty will make special appearances. The Radio City Rockettes will once again be performing, as well as the casts of Broadway shows Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Outsiders. As per usual, the parade will close out with Santa Claus and his reindeer, officially welcoming the holiday season. There will also be some new and old floats and non-deflated balloons and plenty more to look forward to.

Viewers can watch the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. Today hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will return as hosts. Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host the simulcast on Telemundo.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Silent House Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers, while Sacha Mueller is the co-executive producer.