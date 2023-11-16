Video Leaks of New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting some new balloons this year, and now video has leaked of the exciting floating characters. Over on Instagram, user John Friia shared footage of the seven new balloons, which feature Snoopy and Woodstock, as well as the Pillsbury Doughboy. Viewers will see the balloons making their way down the New York City streets when The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Thursday, Nov.

In a statement revealing their newest balloons, the company said, "Macy's newest Parade character balloons will take center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy's Balloonfest, in preparation for the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23. Since their introduction to the lineup in 1927, balloons have become a highly anticipated element of the iconic holiday tradition, each year welcoming new and beloved characters from entertainment and pop culture. New featured balloons joining the line-up this year include Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Blue Cat & Chugs by Cool Cats; Kung Fu Panda's Po by Universal Pictures' Dreamworks Animation; Leo by Netflix, Inc.; Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation Inc.; Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury, and Uncle Dan by Illumination."

"At Macy's Balloonfest, the Parade's new balloons are test flown under the direction of Macy's highly skilled flight management team," The statement continued. "Along with a few hundred handlers, the team will take the balloons out for an outdoor trial run to get firsthand experience flying ahead of their Thanksgiving Day debuts." As for some of the other new balloons who may not be familiar: Leo is a lizard voiced by Adam Sandler in a new Netflix animated movie named after the title character, Monkey D. Luffy is from the hit anime series One-Piece, and Uncle Dan is quirky Mallard voiced by Danny Devito in the new Illumination movie Migration.

Viewers will no doubt be especially excited for Beagle Scout Snoopy, who will also be rounding up the troops in a new original animated series, Camp Snoopy, debuting on Apple TV+ in 2024. This will be the third original Snoopy series to debut on Apple TV+, following Snoopy In Space and The Snoopy Show. "As he always does, Snoopy generated a giant outpouring of enthusiasm among the Comic-Con audience," said Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications for Peanuts Worldwide. "The response to the Beagle Scout balloon was overwhelmingly positive, and everyone is excited to see him flying above Manhattan on Thanksgiving!"

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. Click here for more information on the Macy's Parade.