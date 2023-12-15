'How to Get Away With Murder' Alum Joins 'Chicago Fire' Season 12

Another casting change is coming to Chicago Fire. Following the news that stars Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende will be exiting the NBC drama during the upcoming 12th season, Deadline reports that How to Get Away with Murder alum Rome Flynn will be joining the cast. The actor, who portrayed Gabriel Maddox on Seasons 4-6 of the ABC legal thriller, has landed a recurring guest role that has the potential for a bigger role He will make his debut in Season 12, Episode 2, set to air on Jan. 24.

Flynn is set to portray former amateur boxer Jake Gibson, who has a dark past. Following a heroic act, he finds himself on Truck 51. It should be interesting to see what kind of "heroic act" will bring Jake into the fold and how it will impress his soon-to-be colleagues. Fans will surely learn more about his dark past as the season goes on, if not in his first episode. It's not Chicago Fire if a character is introduced and they don't have a dark past.

His addition to Chicago Fire is just the latest cast change for the drama. It was previously announced that Kara Killmer will be departing the show sometime in Season 12. She's portrayed paramedic Sylvie Brett since the third season as a replacement for Lauren German's Leslie Shay. Meanwhile, Alberto Rosende will be saying goodbye to Firehouse 51 in the Season 12 premiere after playing Blake Gallo for four seasons. At least Taylor Kinney will be coming back as Kelly Severide after his abrupt leave of absence in the middle of Season 11.

Aside from How to Get Away with Murder, Rome Flynn is also best known as Zende Forrester Dominguez on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which he won a Daytime Emmy Award for in 2018. The 32-year-old actor can also be seen in A Madea Family Funeral, Drumline: A New Beat, The Haves and the Have Nots, Dear White People, The Rookie, Raising Dion, and Grey's Anatomy, among others.

Chicago Fire is going to be quite an entertaining series for Season 12. There will be a lot of changes, but luckily, it won't be long until fans see what happens. Make sure to tune in to the Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET only on NBC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.