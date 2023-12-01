'Chicago Fire' Losing Another Major Cast Member

Following the announcement of Kara Killmer's departure, Chicago Fire is losing yet another major cast member. One Chicago is already seeing some major cast changes for the upcoming seasons, and the changes keep coming. TVLine reports that Alberto Rosende will be exiting the NBC drama in the Season 12 premiere on Jan. 17. The actor has portrayed rookie firefighter Blake Gallo since Season 8. After losing his family in a fire when he was younger, Gallo's recklessness sometimes has meaning, knowing what he went through so young.

Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey became Gallo's mentor and even pushed to have him transfer over to 51. Now, it seems Gallo will be following in Casey's footsteps and leaving. Details surrounding his departure are unknown, but with it being Chicago Fire, there's a number of ways it could go. Gallo could transfer to another station, which would be easy to bring him on every once in a while. He could be moving, but the reasoning would have to make sense. Unfortunately, one of the more likely options is that he'd be killed off, which is not what anyone wants to see.

Rosende is the latest One Chicago cast member to be leaving. It was recently announced that Kara Killmer will be departing sometime during Season 12 of Chicago Fire, but the series did set up a good way for her to leave following the Brettsey proposal. Meanwhile, Chicago P.D. will be losing Tracy Spiridakos during Season 11. As the trio of shows starts to film for their highly-anticipated upcoming seasons, it's possible more exits could be coming. Or perhaps new additions, like Chicago Med's newest cast member.

While Rosende's departure is definitely disappointing since it seems like more and more people keep leaving, there is one bright side to Chicago Fire Season 12. After his abrupt leave of absence last season, Taylor Kinney will be returning next season. While it's unknown if it will be permanent or temporary, but for now, there isn't anything indicating that Kelly Severide will be the next one to leave Firehouse 51.

Tune in to the Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see how Alberto Rosende leaves the firehouse as Blake Gallo. All 11 seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock, and now would be a great time for a rewatch before the show returns.