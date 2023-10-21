'Chicago Fire': Miranda Rae Mayo's Salary Leaked in New Lawsuit

In the midst of Chicago Fire's hiatus, Miranda Rae Mayo is going through a lawsuit, and her salary has been revealed. The Blast reports that the actress is being sued by her talent agency over lack of commissions. In court documents obtained by the outlet, after Mayo made a deal for a significant bump for the most recent seasons of the NBC series, she's allegedly cutting out her original agency. Because of it, she's being sued by Sheila Crawford of Spectrum Productions, who claims she entered an exclusive three-year Aritst's Manager's Agreement with the star in 2009 and was set to receive 15 percent of all commissions paid to Mayo.

After the deal expired, the two made a similar agreement in 2012. After Mayo landed the role of Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire only two years later, the deal was extended for five years and ended in March 2020. Allegedly, Mayo "began contracting with a new undisclosed management" in November 2019 and renegotiated her contract with Universal Television for the drama series. After Mayo reportedly signed with a new management in August 2020, she began "defaulting on commission and residual payments to the original agency."

Crawford claims she reached out to Miranda Rae Mayo to get detailed information on the commission, but she refused to disclose anything. It's revealed that the Blood & Oil star received an additional $17,000 per episode for Seasons 9 and 10. Documents also revealed that for Seasons 11-13, she renegotiated her salary and is being paid $75,000 per episode. Allegedly, she's refused to pay a single commission.

Unfortunately, Crawford and her team are suing her for Breach of Contract, Fraud, Tortious Interference with Contract, and Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith. They also believe they are "entitled to at least $231,900 in unpaid commission and/or residuals from Mayo." It seems there is a lot to settle before Chicago Fire comes back. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike stalling work, it could be a good thing for Mayo. It gives her time to settle whatever is really going on and hopefully put it to rest before the series comes back.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire is among the shows going back into production following the end of the writers' strike. It's still going to be a while until the series returns, but at least the writers' room has reopened. Not much is known about the upcoming 12th season, but hopefully, more information is released in the coming months.