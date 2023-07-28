How 'The Goldbergs' Ended After 10 Seasons

Beloved ABC sitcom The Goldbergs came to an end in May after 10 seasons and nearly 250 episodes and was filled with tons of nostalgia. The series finale, titled "Bev to the Future" featured a Back to the Future tribute as Adam took Beverly to her high school reunion. However, he soon became a third wheel when she was catching up with a former crush, only later, he admitted he wasn't ready to see his mom move on after his father's death. Barry and Joanne, meanwhile, eloped off-screen, with the series ending with a very heartfelt montage.

The Goldbergs premiered in 2013 and quickly became a fan-favorite sitcom on ABC. Based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's family and childhood in the '80s, the series spawned a spinoff, Schooled, that revolved around Bryan Callen's Rick Mellor and premiered in 2019. However, it was canceled after only two seasons in 2020. At this time, it doesn't seem like another spinoff could be in the works, but that could all change at any time.

It was only announced earlier this year that Season 10 of The Goldbergs would be the last, which didn't give fans much time to prepare. It's never easy to say goodbye to a series, but on the bright side, fans can officially binge-watch the series in full so they can always have a piece of the family with them. That and the fact that it just missed the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so there's no need to worry about a delayed next season since there is no next season.

While the finale might have been nostalgic and emotional for some fans, others didn't really think that way. Fans shared their thoughts on The Goldbergs' ending, and a handful thought it could have been a lot better. It's possible that since it was only announced in February that the show would be ending, it didn't give the writers enough time to come up with a proper closure. At least it still had some fun and emotional callbacks; that is enough to make fans tear up, no matter what.

Now that The Goldbergs is over, hopefully, it won't be long for the cast to start grabbing other roles because I'm sure fans already miss them. Wendi McLendon-Covey has already lent her voice to Disney-Pixar's Elemental and will be starring in the upcoming workplace comedy St. Denis Medical, so it's already beginning. It will be weird not to see the series on ABC anymore, but they can still be caught in syndication and on streaming, so it will be like they never left.