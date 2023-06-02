Wendi McLendon-Covey Starring in Big Disney Movie in Wake of 'The Goldbergs' Ending

The Goldbergs is over after 10 seasons, but fans will be able to see Beverly Goldberg herself, Wendi McLendon-Covey, in a major upcoming Disney movie, or at least hear her. The actress is set to voice Gale in Disney/Pixar's Elemental, coming out later this month. The animated feature film follows the story of fire element Ember Lumen and water element Wade Ripple who meet and fall in love. Even though they can't touch each other, the two are determined to protect their identity against others and attempt to make their relationship work.

Alongside McLendon-Covey, the film also stars Nancy Drew actress Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Catherine O'Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, and Matt Yang King. Peter Sohn directed Elemental, which is produced by Denise Ream and written by John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh, and Sohn. Pete Docter serves as executive producer.

While Elemental doesn't come out until June 16, it did debut as the closing film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 27, with a world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 10, and is set to also premiere on June 12 at the Sydney Film Festival. Reviews for the film at Cannes were mixed but were leaning more toward positive. Right now, Elemental has a 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which could very likely only rise once the film starts making its rounds. Disney/Pixar films are usually pretty good ones, and with a story like the one this film has, it will definitely hit with audiences.

Elemental will mark Wendi McLendon-Covey's first project post-The Goldbergs, but according to IMDb, she has another movie and a TV show in the works, meaning that while Beverly Goldberg is no more, McLendon-Covey is very much still around, and she is not slowing down any time soon. It will be strange to hear her in Elemental, though, considering fans just said goodbye to Beverly, but she is no stranger to voice-over work. McLendon-Covey has done voices for American Dad!, Big City Greens, Crossing Swords, Birdgirl, and many more.

Fans will have to flock to theaters on June 16 when Elemental is released to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale. In the meantime, though, all 10 seasons of The Goldbergs are streaming on Hulu to keep fans occupied until then, and better prepare to be reunited with McLendon-Covey on screen again, even if it is a bigger one.