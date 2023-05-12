'The Goldbergs' Finale Included Secret Wedding

After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs came to an end last week, and among the nostalgia and Back to the Future references, it included a secret wedding. In the finale, "Bev to the Future," Barry and Joanne struggled to prove that they are serious about each other and everyone should see that, and even threw a dinner party to do so. However, later, they ultimately get married, but they're the only ones that know it.

The young couple were only together since Season 8, and at times it seemed like they wouldn't last, and their sudden elopement in the finale was definitely a surprise. However, it does go along with their whole relationship, and while it may have been the wrong choice the two of them took, there is now no way of knowing whether or not it will work out in the end or if they will ever tell their families. Which may have been the best direction after taking that leap of faith.

While they did get married just to prove that they are serious, it does show the growth that their relationship has had throughout the last couple of seasons. People may not have liked the fact that they got married on a whim, but now that the series is over, their marriage can be up to their imagination. Maybe The Goldbergs will come back sometime in the future, so we can get a true update on Barry and Joanne and how their marriage is going, assuming that all is right with them. Either way, it was a surprise no one saw coming, but a pretty great one, nonetheless.

It is a disappointment that we don't get to see more of Barry and Joanne as a married couple and seeing them navigate this next big step that they took. But at least their love ended on a good note in the series finale and not a breakup, which really could have gone either way since it is a finale, and it's hard to predict what was planned. The Goldbergs finale was not everyone's cup of tea, but it did at least create some very happy and nostalgic memories and a heck of an ending.

No longer seeing The Goldbergs on the schedule is a sad thought, but with all 10 seasons being available on Hulu, it'll be like they never left the living room. Plus, it will be a good time to see Barry and Joanne's relationship blossom from the start, which can definitely get emotional.