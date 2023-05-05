'The Goldbergs' Fans Can't Believe the Show Is Actually Over

By Megan Behnke

After 10 seasons and close to 250 episodes, fans had to say goodbye to The Goldbergs during last night's series finale. The beloved sitcom hit fans right in the feels during the finale, making it even harder to come to terms with the end. With an episode filled with nostalgia that also included a tribute to Back to the Future, plus a flashback that is enough to make any fan cry, it was quite the way to close the series.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the finale, finding it hard to believe that The Goldbergs is done after a decade. Plenty were grateful for the time they spent with the family, while others were simply left sad, and some thought it could have been better. However, the emotions were all over the place.

So Many Feels

"Really sad to say goodbye to #TheGoldbergs – the ending of the finale was so sweet," one fan wrote. "Ohhhhhh myyyyyy goddddddd I'm sobbing at the last five seconds of #TheGoldbergs," confessed another.

prevnext

'The Goldbergs' Fans Can't Believe it's Been a Decade

"OMG That Ending Montage! Sad That it's ALL Over," a fan expressed. "The Episode was Too Quick! That Finale Should Have Been an Hour Long Episode! Feel like I need One More 'Best of The Goldbergs' ReCap Episode!"

prevnext

Is it Too Late to Turn Back Time?

"Thanks to The Goldbergs for a decade of laughs and 80s memories! Tonight's series finale was a great wrap up to the show," one fan shared. "The cast and crew should be very proud!"

prevnext

A Decade is a Long Time

"The series finale was great, loved that Beverly has potentially another chance at love with her very first boyfriend," one fan said. "Happy #Gerica were obviously endgame. And I loved that the very last scene was Pops. A very good finale and I'm gonna miss this show."

prevnext

Even Marty McFly Joined the Party

One fan pointed out, "Adam Goldberg channeling Marty McFly this Entire Episode." Another one wrote, "Barry looks like 1955 Marty McFly."

prevnext

Not Everyone Was Satisfied with the Ending

"I really hate ABC cancelled a 10-year show after the season had wrapped filming," a fan stated. "Like, introducing a brand new character that was clearly meant to be in the next season. I enjoyed the episode, but they were screwed out of a proper finale."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of