'The Goldbergs' Fans Can't Believe the Show Is Actually Over
After 10 seasons and close to 250 episodes, fans had to say goodbye to The Goldbergs during last night's series finale. The beloved sitcom hit fans right in the feels during the finale, making it even harder to come to terms with the end. With an episode filled with nostalgia that also included a tribute to Back to the Future, plus a flashback that is enough to make any fan cry, it was quite the way to close the series.
Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the finale, finding it hard to believe that The Goldbergs is done after a decade. Plenty were grateful for the time they spent with the family, while others were simply left sad, and some thought it could have been better. However, the emotions were all over the place.
So Many Feels
Right. In. All. The. Feels.#TheGoldbergs📼 pic.twitter.com/qSZQv1y9I4— KERMIT D. FONZ 🐸 (@KermitDFonz) May 4, 2023
"Really sad to say goodbye to #TheGoldbergs – the ending of the finale was so sweet," one fan wrote. "Ohhhhhh myyyyyy goddddddd I'm sobbing at the last five seconds of #TheGoldbergs," confessed another.
'The Goldbergs' Fans Can't Believe it's Been a Decade
After 10 seasons of #TheGoldbergs, I finally enjoyed watching the show as much as I have. And it was awesome. ^^ pic.twitter.com/SLzC3nzzPY— Robert_G_Draws (@bobbykuma121) May 4, 2023
"OMG That Ending Montage! Sad That it's ALL Over," a fan expressed. "The Episode was Too Quick! That Finale Should Have Been an Hour Long Episode! Feel like I need One More 'Best of The Goldbergs' ReCap Episode!"
Is it Too Late to Turn Back Time?
It Was 1980 Something..... and it Was Awesome. 😭😭😭 #TheGoldbergs #TheGoldbergsFinale pic.twitter.com/U9Qsi1LhS3— Aron (@withonea) May 4, 2023
"Thanks to The Goldbergs for a decade of laughs and 80s memories! Tonight's series finale was a great wrap up to the show," one fan shared. "The cast and crew should be very proud!"
A Decade is a Long Time
I’ve watched #TheGoldbergs since episode one and I even lost my own Mom in that decade. What a fantastic, nostalgic show and I really feel the finale was a perfect sendoff.
I’ll miss it dearly.— 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐁 (@MrTonyBones) May 4, 2023
"The series finale was great, loved that Beverly has potentially another chance at love with her very first boyfriend," one fan said. "Happy #Gerica were obviously endgame. And I loved that the very last scene was Pops. A very good finale and I'm gonna miss this show."
Even Marty McFly Joined the Party
Loving ALL the Back to the Future Throwbacks this Episode 👏 -Adam "Are we in the Future Yet?" 🎸 #TheGoldbergs #TheGoldbergsFinale pic.twitter.com/OF4pFSt035— Aron (@withonea) May 4, 2023
One fan pointed out, "Adam Goldberg channeling Marty McFly this Entire Episode." Another one wrote, "Barry looks like 1955 Marty McFly."
Not Everyone Was Satisfied with the Ending
The Goldbergs series finale was a weak send-off. It was basically 21 minutes regular episode one 1 minute series wrap-up. #TheGoldbergs— SuperSteve (@superpowersteve) May 5, 2023
"I really hate ABC cancelled a 10-year show after the season had wrapped filming," a fan stated. "Like, introducing a brand new character that was clearly meant to be in the next season. I enjoyed the episode, but they were screwed out of a proper finale."