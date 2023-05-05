'The Goldbergs' Fans Can't Believe the Show Is Actually Over

After 10 seasons and close to 250 episodes, fans had to say goodbye to The Goldbergs during last night's series finale. The beloved sitcom hit fans right in the feels during the finale, making it even harder to come to terms with the end. With an episode filled with nostalgia that also included a tribute to Back to the Future, plus a flashback that is enough to make any fan cry, it was quite the way to close the series.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the finale, finding it hard to believe that The Goldbergs is done after a decade. Plenty were grateful for the time they spent with the family, while others were simply left sad, and some thought it could have been better. However, the emotions were all over the place.