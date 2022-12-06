How T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Absence Was Explained on 'Good Morning America'

Following the news of their alleged affair, Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been absent from the news program. While they appeared on the program last week shortly after the news originally broke, they were missing from Monday's broadcast. How did GMA explain the anchors' absence?

Monday's episode began with a voiceover stating that Holmes and Robach would be co-hosting. However, when they actually showed the panel, the two were nowhere to be found. Instead, Stephanie Ramos told viewers that Holmes and Robach had the "day off." Ramos will reportedly be filling in on the third hour of GMA alongside Gio Benitez for the time being, per CNN.

Variety confirmed on Monday that ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that Holmes and Robach would be taken off the air as they determine how to handle the scandal. Godwin reportedly told employees that they made the decision because they "wanted to do what's best for the organization." In her memo, she also referred to this matter as an "internal and external distraction." Although, she also noted that Holmes and Robach did not violate any company policy.

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

News first emerged on Nov. 30 that Robach and Holmes, who are both married to other people, had allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship. Despite the scandal, the two anchors still appeared on GMA on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. They didn't directly comment on the reports on the broadcast, but the pair did allude to the situation. Holmes joked on Friday's episode, "You know it's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it." Robach laughed before adding, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here — some of us do, at least."