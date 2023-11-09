How 'Saturday Night Live' Honored Matthew Perry Hours After His Death

Following Matthew Perry's surprising death, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the one-time host. Back in 1997, the actor hosted SNL with musical guest Oasis. It came at the height of Friends, which was in its fourth season at the time. The episode also aired a few months after the release of Perry's romantic comedy Fools Rush In. Despite news breaking about Perry's death on Oct. 28, Saturday Night Live still came through with a tribute. Via Entertainment Tonight, at the end of the episode, a title card displayed honoring the Friends star.

That hasn't been the only virtual tribute for the actor. Nick@Nite aired a special with never-before-seen interviews, behind-the-scenes moments from the set, and stories about Perry's best moments as Chandler Bing on Friends. The Nickelodeon block also aired fan-favorite Chandler episodes following the special and for the remainder of the week. Meanwhile, a title card tribute is shown before each season premiere of Friends on Max.

After it was revealed that Matthew Perry died after an apparent drowning, tributes from fans, celebrities, friends, and more around the world poured in. Fans were shocked to learn about his passing and are still trying to deal with the fact that he is no longer with us. Perry's former Friends co-stars have also paid tribute to him, with the main cast releasing a joint statement. More tributes will continue to pull in, especially now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. Actors will be able to go into much more detail about their time with Perry if they worked with him, or the impact he's made on the industry.

Perry was reportedly found in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles area home on Saturday, Oct. 28. First responders were called for a "cardiac arrest" after his assistant found him unconscious. Unfortunately, it was too late. The news shocked the world, and it's still hard to believe. However, following his death, the Matthew Perry Foundation was established to honor the actor and continue his dedication of helping those struggling with addiction. A special tribute with never-before-seen footage also aired earlier this week on VH1.

Matthew Perry has made quite an impact on the world, and it's clear with the many tributes that continue to pour in. Fans can watch his Saturday Night Live episode on Peacock and can also see the tribute on the streamer with the Nate Bargatze episode.