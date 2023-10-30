Matthew Perry Autopsy Update Released as Cause of Death Investigation Continues

Matthew Perry's death over the weekend has had fans everywhere mourning, and we now have an autopsy update as the investigation into the actor's cause of death continues. PEOPLE reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Perry's cause of death as "deferred." This is due to "pending additional investigation," the L.A. Country website notes.

On Saturday, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence, though they did not initially reveal his identity. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play. In a statement to the outlet, Perry's family said. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." They added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Following the tragic reports, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that first responders arrived at the house at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Saturday "An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival," an LAFD spokesperson told the outlet. "The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water" in a freestanding hot tub. "Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."

Perry was most well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member ion all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002 Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series. He also appeared in a number of other TV shows — such as Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and a remake of the Odd Couple — as well as beloved comedy films like Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

After his death, Perry's former assistant, Briana Brancato, issued an emotional tribute to the late actor, writing in an Instagram post, "I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years." She continued, "Along [with] the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey."

Alongside photos of Perry, Brancato wrote that her "heart is heavy" but added that she believes "celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy." Brancato concluded, "I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty."