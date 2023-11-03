Matthew Perry Foundation Established in Actor's Memory

A non-profit organization has been established in memory of late actor Matthew Perry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Matthew Perry Foundation will continue the former Freinds star's dedication to helping those who struggle with addiction. In a statement, the foundation said it plans to honor Perry's "legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible." THR goes on to note that The Matthew Perry Foundation "is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust."

On Saturday, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

During promotion for his book — Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — in 2022, Perry opened up to The New York Times and revealed that he'd been sober for 18 months. He also shared the he "probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober." Perry went on to assert his commitment to sobriety and expressed a desire to help others who are struggling with substance abuse.

"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that," Perry said. "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."