Selma Blair Opens up About Matthew Perry's Impact on Her

Matthew Perry's death has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood, and brought many of his peers out to pay tribute to the late actor. Recently, Selma Blair opened up about her friendship with Perry, and shared a little about the impact he had in her life. While attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Blair spoke with Extra, telling the outlet, "I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy."

She then went on to note that his role as Chandler Bing on Friends was undoubtedly what made him a globally revered star. "[Friends] was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters," Blair said. "And I love that it affects everyone." She added, "It's good to grieve. We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons. And so I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me."

Previously, Blair paid homage to Perry by sharing a selfie of the two of them on Instagram and writing, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially." She added, "Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."