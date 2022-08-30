'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Otto Hightower Dies in the Books

House of the Dragon takes fans back into Westerosi history, which means that in some ways, viewers know how this story is going to end. Those interested in getting ahead on the story should check out George R.R. Martin's latest book Fire & Blood for all the details. For those that just want a spoiler, here's a run-down of how Ser Otto Hightower died in the books.

In just two episodes, fans have already seen how large Otto Hightower looms in King's Landing during this time period – and they don't even have all the backstory yet. Otto was the Hand of the King to Viserys' grandfather, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen before he died. He is a shrewd politician and he is not shy about using his position to advance the interests of his family when he can. Sometimes that boldness can come back to bite him, however, as fans will see.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 revealed that Otto was successful in manipulating the king into marrying Otto's teenage daughter, Alicent. In the book, Alicent and Viserys have four children – including three sons, as Viserys always wanted. Their eldest son is named Aegon. Three years after the wedding, Viserys dismissed Otto as Hand of the King because he wouldn't stop pestering Viserys to name Aegon as his heir, even after Viserys insisted that Rhaenyra would succeed him to the Iron Throne.

Otto spends about 11 years away from King's Landing, but the book hints that during this time he is still in contact with Alicent and is still instructing her to manipulate events at court. Finally, Otto's replacement dies a somewhat mysterious death and Viserys calls on Otto to return to his post as Hand of the King. Nine years after that, Viserys dies while Rhaenyra is away from King's Landing, giving Otto and Alicent the perfect opportunity to seize power.

Otto continues to serve as Hand of the King to his grandson Aegon during the war, though much of the realm supports Rhaenyra's claim to the throne over his. As war breaks out, the rash young Aegon perceives Otto's diplomacy as a slow and ineffectual tool against Rhaenyra's dragonriders. Eventually, he dismisses Otto and names a knight as his Hand of the King instead. Otto remains in King's Landing throughout the war.

Rhaenyra and her forces are able to capture King's Landing eventually, and when they do Rhaenyra orders Otto beheaded as one of her first acts as queen. He is killed without knowing for certain who will retain power in the Seven Kingdoms. The book does not give us much insight on Otto's reaction to these last few events of his life, but the show will likely leave more space to flesh them out.

Otto's death could also play out differently on TV than it did on the page, as House of the Dragon has already made some minor changes here and there. You can read ahead and make comparisons for yourself now – Fire & Blood is available in print, digital and audiobook formats. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.