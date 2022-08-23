'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Rhaenyra Targaryen Dies in the Books

It's not a spoiler to say that all the main characters in House of the Dragon will die since the show is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. However, most viewers will want to keep the particulars of those deaths a surprise to maintain the suspense of the show. For others, fair warning: there are spoilers for Fire & Blood and possibly for House of the Dragon ahead.

House of the Dragon is based on Fire & Blood – an "imaginary history book" about House Targaryen's reign over Westeros written by George R.R. Martin. From that scholarly, historical perspective, the book describes the entire lifespan of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who was known as "the realm's delight" as a child. The show's version of Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock and, later, by Emma D'Arcy) has already diverged a bit from the book in terms of her age. In the book, Rhaenyra was named heir at a much younger age, and her anxiety about seeking her father's approval was not as prevalent.

(Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO)

What is clear in the book as well as the show is that Rhaenyra is proud to be a dragonrider but annoyed by the misogyny inherent in so much of Westerosi culture. She finds it frustrating that the idea of a queen rather than a king is so revolutionary to the lords of the Seven Kingdoms, especially since other cultures in this world have powerful female rulers. Much of the conflict in Rhaenyra's life arises when she acts just like a male Targaryen monarch would but is treated differently because she's a woman.

Even if you haven't read the book, you've probably guessed by now that Rhaenyra will go to war to win the crown she was promised by her father. The show will center around a civil war known as "the dance of the dragons," with Rhaenyra and her sons vying for their birthright against Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) and her sons by Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The war is short but incredibly gruesome, as there are dragonriders on both sides capable of leveling a city singlehandedly.

Around the climax of the war, Rhaenyra was able to seize control of King's Landing and occupy the Iron Throne, though her younger brother and direct competitor for the throne, Aegon II, was able to escape the city. Rhaenyra did capture Aegon's sister-wife Helaena Targaryen, and a few months later Helaena died by suicide in captivity. This set off a massive riot in the city as Helaena was extremely popular among the smallfolk. The chaos was so intense that Rhaenyra needed to flee the city too.

Rhaenyra retreated to Dragonstone only to find that that was where Aegon II had taken up residence. As she arrived, she was betrayed by some of her loyalists and taken into custody by her brother. Aegon II and his dragon, Sunfyre, had both suffered grievous injuries in the war, and Sunfyre was stuck in the yard at Dragonstone, unable to fly or walk very far.

Aegon II sentenced Rhaenyra to death by dragon. In front of all the assembled courtiers, he fed his older half-sister to Sunfyre, who breathed fire on her before devouring her remains. That was the end of Rhaenyra's life, but as fans may get to see on the show, not the end of the war.

Again, there's no telling how these events may be altered in the TV adaptation, nor how they may be clarified since the book uses the unreliable narrator trope so liberally. Fire & Blood is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats for those interested in reading ahead. Otherwise, House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.