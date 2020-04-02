‘Homeland’ Fans Are Beside Themselves After Series Kills off Major Character

As Homeland inches closer towards its series finale, Sunday night’s episode confirmed the death of a beloved character. While it’s not uncommon with this particular series, which has been known to kill off its main characters, this one hit fans particularly hard. Just a warning: spoilers for Homeland’s most recent episode, “Threnody(s),” will follow.

After years of dedication to Claire Danes‘ semi-rogue intelligence agent Carrie Mathison, Maury Sterling‘s computer whiz Max Piotrowski was, indeed, dead. While his death technically occurred at the end of the previous episode, “F—er Shot Me,” Sunday night’s had Carrie coping with his loss. Especially considering she’d put considerable effort to rescue Max after he was captured by the Taliban in Kabul, only to have it end the way it did.

Max dated back to the show’s pilot episode, and remained loyal to Carrie, no matter how far she’d stray off the beaten path. Given his long tenure on Showtime‘s political thriller, which is coming to a close in a few weeks with the Season 8 finale, the audience took to Twitter to share in her grief.

This is heartbreaking. Peter Quinn all over again. The way Carrie runs to Max and all her actions show just how much Max means to her and to the rest of us… R.I.P. Max ❤️he was #Homeland @MaurySterling BRAVO! Mr.Sterling 👏👏👏Thank u for 8 Wonderful years as our Beloved Max pic.twitter.com/GeMJjM7vwF — JJ (@JJPLL88) March 30, 2020

Although it was shocking, Sterling had teased his death back in February in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Nobody is safe,” Sterling said. “That’s part of what makes it good.”

Thank you Maury Sterling for bringing Max to life! It’s been a journey from the computer nerd guy to one of the most important people in the field over 8 seasons! Lot’s of love from the whole blog! ❤️#Homeland -j @MaurySterling pic.twitter.com/DH767PAEyx — Hell Yeah Homeland (@hyhomeland) March 30, 2020

Every once & a while a character comes along u just can’t help but like. In part because of the writing but often because of the actor playing the role. Such is the case w/ @MaurySterling ‘s MAX on @SHO_Homeland A good man playing a good man. We will miss Max. pic.twitter.com/unXCubfFPJ — jody matzer (@MATZER_fella_64) March 31, 2020

Sterling himself had planned on live-tweeting the episode with fans but ended up checking into the hospital with his wife, Alexis, who gave birth to a baby boy.

Max is dead ! Wow ! #Homeland has killed all the favs ! Quinn and Max ! Damn — 8️⃣.2️⃣4️⃣ 💜 (@FactorAnalyzer) March 29, 2020

Alexis Sterling shared a photo of their newborn son in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Welcome to our little bear,” she wrote in the caption. “Ford Bryant Sterling was born this morning at 4:08 a.m. He’s healthy and we cannot thank the staff at [Cedars Sinai] for taking amazing care of us as we bring a tiny human into a pandemic.”

No way! They cannot let Max go out like that. Smash those doors down and get amongst it, Carrie. #Homeland pic.twitter.com/26okJo88hW — Paul (@Masterfezza) March 29, 2020

So the scene of Max’s death was filmed back in Morocco… before Max’s journey to find the helicopters, which was filmed in LA. Fantastic acting to live through his character’s end backwards. Awesome acting @MaurySterling so powerful!! #Homeland #FinalSeason #LastMaxStanding — Costa Ronin (@CostaRonin) March 30, 2020

Sterling also urged everyone who could to donate items to their local hospital and clinics to help them be better prepared to deal with coronavirus.

Remember when Carrie had Max put cameras and audio in Brody’s house? I do. Rest in peace, Max. We didn’t deserve you. #Homeland — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) March 30, 2020

Homeland will continue toward its series finale Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.