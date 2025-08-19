‘Home Improvement’ Reunion Set for ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 2

A Home Improvement reunion is coming to Shifting Gears.

Deadline reports that Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will all be joining their former co-star Tim Allen in the second season of his ABC sitcom.

All three will appear in the Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1, with their characters supporting Allen’s Matt Parker “in an unexpected way.” As of now, details surrounding their characters are being kept under wraps. News of the reunion comes over a year after Richardson called out Allen for allegedly lying about a Home Improvement revival. The two played husband and wife Tim and Jill Taylor on the ‘90s sitcom. She’s also been open about the pay dispute that ultimately led to Home Improvement’s cancellation, but that seems to be water under the bridge now.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. Richardson starred in all eight seasons, while Karn recurred in the first season as Tim’s friend Al Borland, who is also the co-host of Tim’s home improvement show, Tool Time. He was upped to series regular for Season 2 onward. Karn also appeared alongside Allen in two episodes of Last Man Standing. Dunning, meanwhile, made her debut as Tool Time’s model Heidi Keppert in Season 3, recurring through Season 6 before being upped to series regular for the final two seasons.

Created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, Shifting Gears premiered in January and also stars Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. The series follows a widower who runs an auto restoration shop as he takes in his estranged daughter and her two children. The Home Improvement reunion is the latest reunion for Allen on the show. During Season 1, his on-screen wife Nancy Travis from Last Man Standing guest starred, as well as Jay Leno, who recurred on the ABC-turned-Fox sitcom.

Shifting Gears Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, so fans won’t have to wait too long to see how Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning’s characters play a part in the show. The first season is streaming now on Hulu, and with production kicking off on the second season, the wait for Season 2 should fly by.