Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’ Gets Big Update for Season 2

The second season of Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears just got a major update.

According to Collider, filming is set to begin on the sophomore season of the ABC sitcom on Aug. 19.

Live studio audience tickets are apparently already distributed for the taping of the premiere episode. Confirmation of the start date comes less than a month after the Disney-owned network unveiled premiere dates for the fall 2025 schedule. Shifting Gears is set to return on Oct. 1, leaving less than two months until the new season premieres.

(Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS

Premiering in January, Shifting Gears also stars Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis and is created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully. The series centers on a widower who runs an auto restoration shop and reluctantly takes in his estranged daughter and her two children.

ABC renewed Shifting Gears in April, which wasn’t a surprise. The premiere set an audience record for ABC, bringing in nearly 17 million multi-platform viewers in the first seven days across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms. It was the most-watched series debut on the network since The Conners in 2018 and the most-watched streaming debut to date. Now that The Conners is done, ABC seems to have found the perfect replacement. And it doesn’t help that it has some sitcom veterans.

(Disney/Raymond Liu) JAY LENO, TIM ALLEN

As of now, not too much has been revealed about what Season 2 will consist of. Season 1 ended on some pretty big developments, including Matt and Eve sharing a kiss and Riley deciding to divorce her husband. Gabriel also tried to express his feelings for Riley, who ended up passing out mid-confession. Seeing how that all plays out should be interesting to see, and luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer.

With filming starting soon on Shifting Gears Season 2, it might only be a matter of time before more information is revealed. Fans will have to settle with watching the first season on Hulu and wait until Season 2 finally premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Also premiering on Oct. 1 will be Season 5 of Abbott Elementary and a new episode of The Golden Bachelor. ABC’s fall season kicks off on Sept. 16 with Dancing With the Stars and High Potential.