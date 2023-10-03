'Hollywood Squares' Reboot Reveals Name Change, New Host

Classic game show Hollywood Squares is getting a modern makeover with VH1's new game show Celebrity Squares. Hosted by actor and comedian DC Young Fly and executive produced by Kevin Hart, Celebrity Squares is described as a "modern twist on the classic game show format featuring Black pop culture trivia" and featuring celebrity guests including Babyface, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kirk Franklin, Bresha Webb, Luenell, Taye Diggs, and many more.

Celebrity Squares debuts "20 fun and spontaneous half-hour episodes" on Tuesday, Oct. 17 on VH1, updating the familiar game show format people love for 2023. Celebrity Squares "will bring two contestants together to play Tic-Tac-Toe, banking cash, and prizes along the way," according to the announcement from Jesse Collins Entertainment and Hartbeat. "The player with the most money in their bank at the end of the game will move on to the bonus round for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize."

Also appearing on this season of Celebrity Squares are Affion Crockett, Alesha Renee, Amanda Seales, Amin Joseph, Ashley Darby, B Simone, Big Freedia, Bobby Lytes, Brandee Evans, Brian Jordan Jr., Carl Anthony Payne, Chico Bean, Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, D-Nice, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Devale Ellis, Earthquake, Eva Marcille, Evelyn Lozada, Flau'Jae Johnson, Funny Marco, Jasmin Brown, Jason Lee, Jess Hilarious, Kamillion, K Michelle, Karlous Miller, Karrueche, Kel Mitchell, Kendra G, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Kevin Frazier, Kevonstage, KJ Smith, Kym Whitley, Lance Gross, Lil Duval, Lil Fizz, Loni Love, Malcolm Barrett, Mark Tallman, Marlo Hampton, Moniece, Na'im Lynn, Nene Leaks, Niena Drake, Pretty Vee, Princess Love, Ray J, Safaree, Saucy Santana, Skyh Black, Shay Johnson, Sinqua Walls, Spice, Spice Adams, Sukihana, Tamar Braxton, Tami Roman, Terrance J, Tisha Campbell, Tommy Davidson, Yandy Smith-Harris and Zellswag.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Hartbeat and Jesse Collins Entertainment for this exciting new project," said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President, of Unscripted Programming and Development of BET in a statement. "This show offers a fresh interpretation of the iconic Hollywood Squares format, with a focus on celebrating black pop culture. With DC Young Fly's laugh-out-loud humor, it promises to deliver a fun and exhilarating viewing experience. We look forward to bringing it to our audience."

"DC Young Fly is an extraordinary comedian and we are thrilled to team up with him once again to lead this project," added Bryan Smiley, Chief Content Officer of Hartbeat in his own statement. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment as we bring an exciting, fresh spin to this iconic game show format." Dionne Harmon, President of Jesse Collins Entertainment agreed, "It was a pleasure to work with Hartbeat, BET and DC Young Fly again. We hope the audience enjoys watching this series as much as we enjoyed making it." Celebrity Squares premieres Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.