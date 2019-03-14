‘Hollywood Squares’ Receiving Country-Themed Reboot ‘Nashville Squares’ on CMT

The game show Hollywood Squares is making a bit of a comeback, with CMT ordering its own spin on the show titled Nashville Squares, TheWrap reports.

Technically, the show is a reboot of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares, with both the VH1 and CMT versions of the game show based on Hollywood Squares, where celebrities are placed in squares and must answer questions. Contestants decide whether the answer is correct or not, and the first contestant to get three Xs or Os in a row wins the game.

CMT’s version of the show has been greenlit for 10 episodes and comes from Jessie Collins Entertainment, the company behind Hip Hop Squares. Nashville Squares is a working title and is estimated for a summer premiere.

The show further solidifies CMT’s commitment to country music-related content, which has been increasing in recent years. The channel currently hosts mainstays including its Hot 20 Countdown and the genre-crossing Crossroads, while newer shows, including the reality series Music City, are increasing focus on music-adjacent programming.

In addition, Paramount recently announced that it would be removing the Wife Swap revival from CMT, though it will move to the Paramount Network in April.

The show comes after CMT’s parent company, Viacom, announced that the channel would integrate with Viacom’s Music group, which includes MTV, VH1 and Logo.

That integration began in late 2018, with Viacom Media Networks’ New York City office fully integrating the marketing, music, scheduling, communications and event production departments. A number of staff still remain in Nashville and will focus on CMT’s connection to Music City as well as working with all of the Music group’s brands.

“By integrating our departments across brands, removing silos and developing best-in-class creative teams, we are building a stronger group together,” Chris MicCarthy, who is in charge of Viacom’s Music Group shared, via Taste of Country. “More to come.”

Along with its music-focused shows, CMT currently has a number of Southern-centric programming options, including Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, Bachelorette Weekend, which is filmed in Nashville, and the upcoming Racing Wives.

It also hosts reruns of the Reba McEntire-led sitcom Reba and the Tim Allen-fronted Last Man Standing.

Photo Credit: CMT