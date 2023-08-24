Kevin Hart Reveals He's in a Wheelchair After 'Stupidest' Decision

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after tearing multiple muscles following a bit of friendly competition against a former NFL player. The comedian and actor, 44, hilariously dubbed himself the "dumbest man alive" in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday as he acknowledged his age is catching up to him after he was injured doing a 40-yard dash against ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley.

"Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it's not a game. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it," Hart said in the video explaining his current situation, which he captioned, "44 and sitting my a- down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f-- am I doing???? I blew my s- ....I'm done. FML."

In the clip, which found Hart in a wheelchair, the comedian told his 178 million followers that he injured himself when he "tried to jump out there and do some young stuff" in a competition against Ridley. Hart explained, "This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast. Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

However, the friendly competition turned into a painful one for Hart, who said he "blew all my s-." According to Hart, he "tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk." Hart blamed the injuries on his age, stating, "This is 44," before asking, "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s- ever, now I can't walk. What was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive."

Hart, who spent more than a week in the hospital after he fractured his spine in three places in a September 2019 car accident, said he will likely be in the wheelchair for several weeks, telling his fans, "You know I'm out, I got about six to eight." Following Hart's post, Ridley responded by apologizing on his Instagram Story, writing, "I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!" He added, "MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!"