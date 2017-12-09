Hoda Kotb to Serve as ‘Today Show’ Co-Anchor for ‘Foreseeable Future’

Hoda Kotb is expected to co-anchor the Today Show for the “foreseeable future” as NBC considers how to fill Matt Lauer‘s seat.

An NBC source told Entertainment Tonight Friday that Kotb “will be in the co-anchor chair for the foreseeable future” alongside Savannah Guthrie.

The 53-year-old Kotb has been an integral part of Today in recent years, hosting the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford. She was also sitting next to Guthrie last week when she announced that Lauer was fired by NBC News for alleged sexual misconduct.

“This is a very tough morning for both of us. I’ve known Matt for 15 years, and I’ve loved him as a friend and as a colleague,” Kotb said on-air after Lauer was fired. “It’s hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know walks in this building every single day. . . . We’re trying to process it and trying to make sense of it, and it’ll take some time for that.”

NBC News is still considering a male replacement for Lauer, although there was talk of Megyn Kelly coming in. A source told ET that Morning Joe and Sunday Today host Willie Geist and Weekend Today co-anchor Craig Melvin are in the running for the position.

Carson Daily, who hosts Today‘s “Orange Room” segments and NBC’s The Voice, was also thought to be an option. He told TMZ this week that he’s “not thinking about” it.

ET‘s source also said NBCUniversal’s HR department is still in the early stages of an investigation into Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct. There have been about 60 meetings with employees on Lauer’s behavior.

The Today team had its annual holiday party on Thursday, which was reportedly more low-key than year’s past.

Photo credit: Andrew Eccles / NBC