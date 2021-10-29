Hoda Kotb Dresses up as Sunday Night Football Version of Carrie Underwood for ‘Today’ Show Halloween

The Today show is in the Halloween spirit! On Friday, the NBC morning show showed its spirit with its annual Halloween costumes, and co-anchor Hoda Kotb stole all the attention with her impression of Carrie Underwood and her signature Sunday Night Football theme song. Kotb took the stage to rock out to the theme song in an impeccable ensemble that Underwood would surely approve, including a blonde wig and sparkling dress.

Kotb’s costume was part of a larger football-themed celebration, with the Today show crew opting for a “Football Fright in America” theme, which was jumpstarted by Football Night in America host Mike Tirico. Kotb’s fellow Today show cast members Carson Daly and Willie Geist dressed up as Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady from the reigning Super Bowl champion team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Craig Melvin doing his best impression of Patrick Mahomes from the opposing Kansas City Chiefs. They were cheered on the sidelines by Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, who dressed up as the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to perform the “Go Dallas Cowboys.”

The Friday Halloween celebrations generated plenty of buzz on social media, with many Today show viewers zeroing in on Kotb’s costume in particular. While many thought Kotb nailed her impression of Underwood, a few others were a little confused, mistaking her for other big names. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say.

Kotb’s costume was shown some love by some major Underwood fans. An account for fans of the musician from France shared that they had been “waiting all year for this!”

“Hodie!!!!!! You did a wonderful job my friend and what greatness. So happy you got a shout out from Drew,” wrote another person. “I know Carrie gave you her stamp of approval! Awesome!”

“You all were great!!!” somebody else reacted. “The Weekend, Bruno, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, Carrie Underwood, Tom Brady, and that one guy by Craig Melvin … LOL LOL LOL. I LOVE YALL!”

“OMG….I loved it. This definitely one of the beat Halloween Costume Reveals ever,” wrote another person. “WHATS UUUUUUPPPPP!!!!”

Not everyone was sold on Kotb’s costume, though, and some believed that her Underwood impersonation more closely resemebled others. Viewers incorrectly guessed everything from Erika Jayne to Robin Dixon. Someone joked that it was “uncanny how much Hoda looked like Jill Martin!”

“I guess Hoda’s costume is supposed to be Carrie Underwood…but it’s giving me Kim Z. aka Wig – circa. Don’t Be Tardy for the Party,” joked another viewer.