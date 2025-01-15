An ABC show is dominating Hulu. Per FlixPatrol, freshman crime drama High Potential is the most watched show on Hulu and is No. 1 overall, beating out fellow ABC shows The Rookie, Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, and Will Trent, among others. It’s ranked No. 1 all week, which is impressive, especially for a new show. It’s not so surprising, though, since High Potential has been doing well in ratings since it premiered last September. The winter premiere aired on Jan. 7.

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential centers on Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan, a single mother who is a cleaning lady for the LAPD and is a high potential intellectual with an IQ of 160. She soon becomes a consultant for the Major Crimes division after she figures out a case using her unconventional method. The series also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes.

HIGH POTENTIAL – ABC’s “High Potential” stars Judy Reyes as Selena, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev ‘Oz’ Osman, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Amirah J as Ava, and Matthew Lamb as Elliot. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

High Potential’s success is making the long wait worth it. The series was set to premiere during the 2023-24 season but was pushed back because of the strikes. It eventually premiered on Sept. 17 and became an instant hit. It reached 11.5 million cross-platform viewers within three days of its premiere and became ABC’s most-watched new series in six years. While the show will not be getting a full-season pickup like other new shows as filming already completed for its 13-episode first season, but it’s likely a second season renewal is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, there are still four episodes to go of the first season, and High Potential will likely remain at the top of Hulu’s chart for another few weeks. At the very least, it will probably stay in the top 10. It’s hard to tell when ABC will make the announcement for its second season since it will more than likely happen. It’s quite possible that the network is waiting until the end of the season, but it should be interesting to see how Season 1 ends and if it sets up Season 2 in any way.

As for the rest of the Hulu top 10, Goosebumps: The Vanishing comes in right behind High Potential at No. 2 and is the only Hulu and Disney+ original in the top 10. High Potential also beats out Fox shows Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Doc, and Hell’s Kitchen, as well as Murder at the Motel. As long as High Potential continues, it seems like it’s not backing down any time soon.