Extended Trailer for Stephen Amell's Wrestling Drama 'Heels' Released

✖

Stephen Amell returns television this summer with his new professional wrestling drama Heels, which will air on Starz. And to get fans ready for the show, Starz released an extended trailer less than a month before the premiere. Starz also announced that the cast and crew of Heels will be part of Comic-Con@Home 2021 on Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. ET.

As the synopsis states: "Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

Heels features Amell as Jack Spade with Alexander Ludwig, playing his younger brother Ace. Amell is known for his work on Arrow while Ludwig started in The Hunger Games and Vikings. The series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family. Mary McCormack stars as Wilie Day, business partner, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse.

In June, Amell spoke to Fangirlish about Heels and revealed the challenges he faces of playing Jack Spade. “Very, very much. On one had, it was easy to be a different guy," he said. "But the physical aspects of it were challenging. It’s, you know, the same but different. It’s been really a show, like any other one but it’s different and a another network too. And, you know, everything about it feels a little, a little a little bit different and exciting and new. But at the end of the day, it’s acting,."

Amell also talked about why he chose the role. “I just said: get the show. Based off that, they offered me the role, I sat down and read both the scripts that were sent to me," Amell stated. And by the time I got to the end of the second one, I was like I need to do this and, then, I reached out to the showrunner, he has a lot of talent and I wanted to work with him." Heels will premier on Starz August 15.