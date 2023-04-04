'Heels' Season 2 Release Window Revealed

Fans won't have to wait much longer to was Season 2 of Heels. Stephen Amell who stars as Jack Spade in the Starz pro wrestling series, recently shared footage from the new season and revealed that it will premiere in the summer. The exact date was not announced, but Amell said the "DWL goes to another level."

The clip shows a flashback from when Jack and his brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) were on the same page. During the first season, the two brothers were fighting in the season finale, and Crystal (Keli Berglund) won the DWL Championship. The Season 1 finale aired on Oct. 10, 2021, which means it will be nearly two years since the show has not debuted new episodes.

Back in January, Amell appeared on the podcast Inside of You hosted by Michael Rosenbaum and gave an update on Season 2. He said the reason for the delay stems from Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which the company acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion.

"They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, 'untangling' that partnership,'" Amell explained, per TV Line. "As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don't have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3. "I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3, but in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now."

Amell went on to talk about the future of Heels. "I would be worried if I didn't think the season was spectacular, and I think the season is spectacular," he said. "It's way better. More story, more scope…. And it also felt more like a cohesive season because we actually shot it in order and were subject to COVID 'hiccups' but not COVID catastrophes."

Heels also stars Chris Bauer, Mike O'Malley (who also serves as showrunner), Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Alison Luff and Mary McCormack. The series received strong reviews from critics as the first season earned a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.