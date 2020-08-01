'Grey's Anatomy': 3 Major Cast Members Sign Extended Contracts, Teasing Potential Season 19

Grey's Anatomy is keeping its medical staff together across a few more seasons. According to Deadline, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington and Kevin McKidd will all return to the series after signing new contracts heading into season 17. While production is uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic, the deal guarantees the show will likely continue past its next season.

Raver, Luddington and McKidd's contracts were all up at the end of the abbreviated 16th season and placed their status going forward up in the air. The news also followed the departure of several critical Grey's Anatomy stars last season, including Justin Chambers, who abruptly left midseason. The show already extended lead Ellen Pompeo's deal through the end of Season 17, so the additional contracts certainly bolster the show's anticipation for a Season 18 renewal.

Deadline adds that the contracts will include a considerable bump in salary and keeps the hope alive that the show will survive for a few more seasons. ABC Entertainment's Karey Burke outlined the network's expectations to Deadline in June.

"We are in conversations now with the producers," Burke told the outlet. "I'm hopeful that Grey's Anatomy stays a part of our schedule. They certainly know that we'd like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes."

These latest comments follow Burke's statements from January, saying the series will continue as long as one specific person wants it to continue. "Grey's Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey."

Raver was initially part of the main cast during seasons six through eight, returning for a guest arc in Season 14, according to Deadline. Starting with Season 15, Raver became a regular once again. Luddington joined the series in Season 9, rising to series regular the following season. McKidd has been with the series the longest out of the three, joining Season 5 as head of trauma and former chief of surgery Owen Hunt.

The show also promoted stars Richard Flood and Anthony Hill to series regulars, moving from supporting cast and guest star, respectively. Stefania Spampinato has also made the jump from Grey's to series spin-off Station 19 full-time, supporting her multiple appearances on the firefighter series and expanding her role. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 have yet to receive return dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ABC has listed the series for its Thursday lineup once the show finally returns to production, but no date has been set.