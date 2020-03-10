‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack Reacts to Justin Chambers’ Final Episode

The March 5 episode of Grey’s Anatomy finally revealed what happened to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) after Chambers had announced he was leaving the show, his final episode airing back in November. In a series of letters sent to the people closest to him, Karev revealed, via voiceovers from Chambers, that he had decided to leave his wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington), and Grey Sloan Memorial to go live on a farm in Kansas with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) after he discovered she was raising their 5-year-old twins.

Chris Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln, discussed the episode while speaking to PEOPLE, sharing that he was “drenched in tears” after watching.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was really kind of beautiful to look back on Alex Karev and his 16 years of life on the show,” he said. “Watching him and Meredith and their first go around, and him and Izzie. How incredible to see a flashback of 16 years ago that was actually shot as part of the television show. It was very tangible and emotional. It wasn’t just a flashback from that episode. Those were scenes that fans had invested in so long ago. To see them all back to back was very powerful.”

The actor added that he thinks Jo will “be okay” after her husband’s departure.

“Jo is a tough character,” Carmack said. “She has come so far and has grown so much. She’s a survivor she can stand on her own. I think she’s going to rise from the smoke of all this. I don’t think you can just crush this one-off, it’s tough. She’s a strong cookie. She has a lot to give to the world and the medical community and to the patients at Grey Sloan. I think, as a viewer, she’s going to rise and be okay.”

Chambers originally announced his decision to leave Grey‘s in January, and Carmack shared that the close relationships between the show’s cast and crew made the news even tougher to hear.

“[Chambers’] contributions to the story over the years was one that was difficult to say goodbye to,” he said. “The Grey‘s community is definitely a family and supportive of one another. There was an emotional fallout amongst cast and crew when we found out.”

In a statement announcing his exit, Chambers explained that he wanted to pursue new career opportunities after 16 seasons on Grey’s.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jessica Brooks