‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Justin Chambers Speaks out on Surprise Exit

Days after news broke that Justin Chambers would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years with the program, the actor has spoken out about the decision. According to Page Six, Chambers is “very excited” for the next chapter of his life following the news that he’ll be leaving the ABC drama. He also reportedly said that he’s looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship” as he heads out on this new path.

According to the publication, Chambers also commented on reports that he had entered a wellness facility in Connecticut. When asked if the reports were true, he answered, “Maybe,” but quickly changed the topic back to his Grey’s Anatomy news.

“Anyways, Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride,” he said.

“Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it’s a big chunk of your life,” Chambers continued when asked whether leaving the series was emotional for him.

As for what’s ahead for the actor post-Grey’s Anatomy, he related that he’s taking things “one day at a time” and that he hopes to produce documentaries in the future.

It was originally reported on Jan. 10 that Chambers would be exiting the medical drama after 15 years on the program.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers told Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he added.

The Hollywood Reporter later reported that Chambers’ Alex Karev, who appeared in the first episode of the series, will not receive an emotional send-off onscreen. Why? Well, the publication reported that Chambers’ last Grey’s Anatomy episode has already aired. According to THR, the actor’s final episode aired on Nov. 14, 2019. Following that news, many fans spoke out about the issue, writing that they were disappointed and confused over how Chambers’ (and Karev’s) exit played out.

It’s unclear when or how they will address Karev’s absence when Grey’s Anatomy. The series’ midseason premiere is set to air on Thursday, Jan. 23.