'Grey's Anatomy' Promotes 2 Actors to Series Regulars for Season 17

Some major changes happening in the upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy. Fans were left stumped during Season 16 when it ended abruptly and a number of characters left the series. But there will be a few changes made that will soon bring smiles to fans faces and fix the roster a bit. Actors Richard Flood and Anthony Hill's characters have been promoted to full-time roles on the upcoming season.

Flood joined the cast during Season 16 as Dr. Carmac Hayes and has now been honored the role of a series regular according to TVLine. Hayes and Meredith Grey [Ellen Pompeo] could potentially carry a relationship on down the road, but showrunner Krista Vernoff hasn't made the decision yet on what will happen between the two. Fans will remember that last season Grey was busy helping her ex-boyfriend Andrew Deluca [Giacomo Gianniotti] but then Hayes came into the picture and changed things.

As for Hill, his character Dr. Winston Ndugu has come across an old colleague Dr. Maggie Pierce [Kelly McCreary] and after the two saw each other at a medical conference, sparks flew. Now, his character has been bumped up to a series regular, whereas last season he was just a guest-star. Another major change is actress Stefania Spampinato will be making a switch from Grey's Anatomy to Station 19. Spampinato starred as Dr. Carina DeLuca — Andrew's sister — during Season 14 but she is moving over to the firefighter spinoff instead.

"I am so excited to add Anthony, Stefania and Richard to the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy families," Vernoff said. "They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers, who are eager to write more for them." Spampinato's move may not come as a surprise to fans since her character appeared in several Station 19 episodes, and she developed an on-screen relationship with Maya Bishop [Danielle Savre].

Season 16 ended abruptly as a result to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast still isn't back in the studio for filming and it's unclear on when they will get back to it. Last season there was high anticipation because there was a huge character death expected but was never shown due to its ending. It's also unclear whether that ending will still take place in the upcoming season or if that will be put on hold. One thing is for sure though, COVID-19 and it's deadly impact worldwide will be a plot point during Season 17.