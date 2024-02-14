'Grey's Anatomy': Major Star Sets Season 20 Return

Paging Dr. Arizona Robins! Everyone's favorite pediatric surgeon is about to head back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, ABC announcing at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena on Saturday that Jessica Capshaw is set to reprise her role in Grey's Anatomy Season 20 for the first time since 2018.

Capshaw, who is the stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg, first appeared on the Shonda Rhimes-produced medical drama back in in Season 5. She was last seen in 2018 at the end of season 14 when Arizona left Seattle during the finale to move to New York so that her daughter Sophia could be closer to her other mom, Sara Ramirez's Dr. Callie Torres. Addressing her exit at the time, Capshaw called it a "rare privilege" to have portrayed Arizona for the past 10 years, adding that the character "Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever." She concluded, "I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations."

Now, Arizona is returning more than five years later, with Capshaw teasing her return on Instagram Monday as she shared a photo from the set of herself in scrubs, mask, and a floral scrub cap. In the caption, she seemingly confirmed her return date, writing, "04.04.24."

Capshaw is one of several actors set to appear in Season 20, with other guest stars including Alex Landi returning as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, franchise newcomers Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares are also set to guest star as pediatric surgeon Monica Beltran and Dorian, "an intelligent, warm and likable patient." More guest stars are expected to be announced closer to Season 20's March 14 premiere.

The upcoming milestone season is also set to bring back Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey. The actress, who left the show in Season 19 but has remained an executive producer on the series and has continued to provide the opening and closing voiceover, will not be returning as a series regular. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Pompeo will feature in "at least four episodes... with the possibility for more."

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 will mark the first season with Meg Marinis as showrunner after Krista Vernoff exited at the end of Season 19. The 10-episode season premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.