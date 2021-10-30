‘Bachelor’ Alum Reveals Feeling ‘Humiliation’ After Producers Comments

Jillian Anderson, who starred on Season 19 of The Bachelor alongside Chris Soules, reveals she wasn’t too comfortable being at the center of some cheeky commentary from producers while working on the show. Anderson made an appearance on the “She’s All Bach” podcast on Thursday, Oct. 28, where she reveals the scene featuring her now-notorious cheeky bikini spawned several butt jokes thrown her way from producers. The whole situation left Anderson feeling “completely humiliated.”

“He was like, ‘Well, your butt’s a little big and sometimes things got a little cheeky, so we had to blur it out. Disney made us,’ which I don’t believe,” she says. “‘Instead of doing a little blur, we did a giant black bar, really over-exaggerated it,’ and I was just mortified. At that point, you are experiencing a level of humiliation that you thought you could be prepared for, but you really aren’t. I could tell you, I don’t think any contestant understands before going on how bad it’s actually going to be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson said made attempts to speak out on the situation but was told by producers to stay quiet on the issue because of her contract. However, other cast members such as Clare Crawley spoke out on her behalf at the time. “At some point shortly after, I was able to laugh about it when things started changing, but at that point, I was completely humiliated,” the reality TV alum explained. “I was so new into it that I was so overwhelmed by the posts and the talk and Jimmy Kimmel and The Soup and everyone making fun of me.”

“Cheeky bikinis weren’t even in yet, so they were full bottom. If you wear thongs now, that’s totally normal,” she said, noting that there wasn’t much of her showing that needed to be blurred at the time. “My butt was nice, but it wasn’t a scandalous bikini by any means. It was a normal one.” Anderson went on to explain another sticky situation in which she appears to be playing “Would You Rather” with Soules, but says she was actually speaking with a producer to the side about a joke that came from Carly Waddell. Though, the moment likely went over most of Bachelor Nation’s heads due to the editing. “If you watch that date, there is never a [two-person] shot during that conversation,” she said.