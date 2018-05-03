‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale Will Feature Jo and Alex’s Wedding

Grey’s Anatomy will be hearing wedding bells during its 14th season finale.

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital will be dressing up in black tie once more for Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding celebration, which is gearing up to be one tumultuous affair.

“I am so excited for Jo and Alex to finally seal the deal and get married,” Luddington told Entertainment Weekly. “But in true Jolex form, the wedding will have lots of twists and turns to it.”

EW also released an image from the episode, featuring the soon-to-be married couple with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looking at something with concerned looks on their faces.

Jo and Alex have had quite the journey to the aisle. After his failed marriage to Izzie in the early seasons, Alex and Jo started dating in season 9.

The couple hit a roadblock at the end of season 12 when Jo rejected his marriage proposal, afraid to reveal she had changed her name and was still married to an abusive man she had run away from years before.

The couple took a break after Alex nearly ended up in jail after he beat up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), thinking he as hooking up with her while she was passed out drunk. And their relationship was again tested when Jo’s estranged ex wound up in the hospital in season 14 and ended up dead.

Jo surprised Alex earlier this year when she popped the question after an emotional case that reminded the doctors of their first love.

The long-running ABC drama’s season finale will also serve as a farewell to series regulars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who were announced to be departing the series in March.

Pompeo recently spilled details about her co-stars exit, assuring fans their end won’t be too distressing.

“You only get killed off when your behavior is bad. If you’re a nice actor, you die nice,” she explained, pointing to former castmate Sandra Oh as an example.

“[She] left in the most amazing way,” Pompeo said. “She gave everybody so much notice. She knew 10 seasons was all she wanted to do and they don’t get much classier than Sandra Oh. But yeah, these endings aren’t tragic.”

While she couldn’t give away too many details about the May 17 season finale, the actress noted that it will be a “classic Grey’s finale.”

“It’s gonna be devastating,” she revealed. “And then we’re gonna pull you out of devastating and make you smile.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.