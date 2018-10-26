‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Link’s Surprise Connection to Jo

Grey’s Anatomy revealed a surprise history between Jo Wilson and new “Ortho God” Atticus “Link” Lincoln during Thursday’s all-new episode.

After the pair shared a warm reunion at the end of the previous episode, the long-running medical drama dove in deeper into how Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) knew each other before she moved to Seattle and changed her name from Brooke to escape her abusive ex-husband.

At the beginning of “Everyday Angel,” Jo and Link arrive at work together, with Jo holding coffee for husband and interim chief Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) as they reminisced about the old days working together at a restaurant.

“Um, that was an accident,” Jo says.

“You were the restaurant’s best server and you accidentally spilled coffee on the most annoying customer of all-time.”

“She totally deserved it,” Jo admits.

“I knew it!” Link muses, as Jo recalls having to pay for her “stupid” jacket with her tip money.

“As I recall I chipped in,” Link says, before the pair meets up with Alex; and Jo announces she mailed in his ballot for the 2018 midterm election.

Link says good morning to Alex — though he does not seem to pleased about his friendship with Jo — and hilariously calls Richard (James Pickens Jr.) “Richie.”

“He’s the best, we go all the way back to undergrad,” Jo reveals to Richard and Alex.

“Oh?” Richard asks, insinuating there might be more to the story.

“Not like that. We just waited tables together. He’s like my brother,” she says, before she walks away.

Richard, who can’t help butt in, tells his own anecdotes about meeting men from his wife’s past to Alex.

“I know I wasn’t too thrilled when I found out Catherine and Koracick were… old friends,” he says. Alex ignores his comments and keeps to his day.

Fans were surprised at the end of “Mama Knows Best” when Jo saw Link at the hospital for the first time and gave him a huge hug, even more shocking he called her Brooke.

Link was first introduced in the season 15 premiere as one of the new doctors and an “Ortho-God.” Since then, he has flirted with both Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to obviously failed, yet hilarious, results. Given that Jo has not had a person outside of Alex’s circle to be friends with since Stephanie left the show, it might be good for her to have a close friend.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.