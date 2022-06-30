'Grey's Anatomy' May Welcome Back Original Cast Member for Season 19

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital may have one more doctor walking the halls when Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 19 this fall. After reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery for a multiple episode arc in Season 18, former series star Kate Walsh teased in a recent interview that "there's a possibility" she will return in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Fans of the long-running medical drama will recall that Addison, a world-class neonatal surgeon, returned in Season 18 as Grey Sloan initiated a teaching program, with Addison helping train a new batch of residents. Although the season ended with that teaching program ultimately being shutdown, Walsh didn't rule out the possibility of Addison sticking around for a bit longer, the actress revealing in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that there have even been talks about her potential return.

"Who knows? There is-there's a possibility. I don't know what I would do," she revealed. "We're chatting a little bit about the possibility of coming back for something, but I don't know yet. But yeah, I just know that there's going to be massive, just a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes, a lot of really cool, I think new beginnings and different, just different places that the show is going to go."

This is not the first time Walsh has teased a possible return to the show. Speaking with PopCulture.com back in 2019 ahead of Grey's Season 16, Walsh on the possibly of her return, "if it's the right time and the right storyline, yes." The actress added that she "always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey's. That's where it was just a big important piece of my life, and I love everyone involved on the show. So, absolutely I would go back if it made sense to everybody involved – yes."

Fans were first introduced to Walsh's Addison at the end of Season 1 when she was introduced as Derek Shepherd's wife. However, Walsh ultimately left her Grey's series regular role when Private Practice, a Grey's spinoff following her character, launched in 2007. The actress continued to make occasional Grey's appearance through Season 8. ABC then confirmed in September 2021 that the actress would be reprising her role following a multi-year absence. Whether Walsh returns as Addison in Season 19 remains to be season. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 6 a t 9 p.m. ET.