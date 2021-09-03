‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Shocked After Kate Walsh Announces Surprise Return for Season 18

Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery is officially heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and fans couldn’t be more ecstatic. Following a multi-year absence, Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as the world-class neonatal surgeon on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. This will mark the first time Walsh has scrubbed in as the character since the Grey’s spinoff series Private Practice ended its six-season run in 2013. She last appeared on Grey’s in Season 8.

Walsh’s return to ABC’s hit medical drama was confirmed Thursday evening via the show’s official social media accounts, where Walsh in a video told fans, “Well well well, would you look who it is. That’s right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.” The actress, who has added a number of other credits to her name since leaving the series, said she is “so excited to be home again” and is looking forward to “joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the incredible cast.” Exact details regarding Walsh’s return were not provided, including how many episodes she will appear in. A prior report from TVLine said Walsh is slated to appear “in multiple episodes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Walsh’s surprise return was a celebrated moment among fans, who flocked to social media to express their excitement. Dr. Addison Montgomery had been a fan-favorite character on the series, having first appeared at the end of Season 1 as Derek Shepherd’s wife. She left her series regular role when Private Practice, a Grey’s spinoff following her character, launched in 2007, though she continued to make guest appearances through Season 8. Now, fans are more than eager to welcome Walsh and her onscreen counterpart back to Grey Sloan when Grey’s Anatomy Season 30 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

‘So Many Questions’

“ADDISON MONTGOMERY IN 2021?” one fan reacted to the news. “I HAVE SO MANY THOUGHTS. is she gonna bring henry? is she coming back for more than one episode? is jake coming with her? this is the pinnacle of my existence.”

‘The Best day’

https://twitter.com/richonnesroyale/status/1433581049595023366?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The best day finding out [Kate Walsh] is coming back to [Grey’s Anatomy],” tweeted another fan. “can’t wait to watch s18 when it’s out in the UK.”

Returning Viewers

OKAY BUT SEPTEMBER 2ND IS NOW AN OFFICIAL HOLIDAY: KATE WALSH RETURNS TO GREYS ANATOMY AS ADDISON MONTGOMERY DAY pic.twitter.com/wzCbOswerM — Suzy Hunt ⸆⸉ SAW TAYLOR X3 (@swiftswisteria) September 3, 2021

“I stopped watching [Grey’s Anatomy] when I knew Alex was leaving. I will now catch up and watch it knowing my FAVOURITE character is coming back!!,” wrote somebody else. “[Kate Walsh] is incredible and worth it!”

Call a Crash Cart

ADDISON IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/a4wSy7PZxT — giulia | (@debbixocean) September 3, 2021

“So you’re telling me addison montgomery is coming back for s18 of grey’s anatomy,” commented another. “Somebody get me a crash cart over here.”

Favorite Character

ADDISON MONTGOMERY IS COMING BACK DONT CRY DONT DRY DONT CRY !!



ME RN:#GreysAnatomy @katewalsh pic.twitter.com/lqaX5Sg9kL — victoria;) (@itsvictoriabaez) September 3, 2021

“Addison is my favorite character of all times. She’s the woman I’ve always wanted to be: extremely smart, funny, the best in her field, classy, elegant…she is my role model,” tweeted one person. “God I’m so happy she’s back.”

Screaming

me going to back to sleep knowing that one of my favorite characters finally returns @katewalsh pic.twitter.com/cIBjsjBgUU — s (@endearingamelia) September 3, 2021

“I’M SCREAMING WAHHHH,” added another Grey’s viewer. “Addison Montgomery is coming back to greys anatomy.”

”Fast Forward’ to the Premiere

I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THAT SHE'LL BE BACK ON GREY'S ANATOMY @katewalsh pic.twitter.com/qZGYAj9cI3 — clio (@KATESFORBES) September 3, 2021

“Addison Montgomery is back in Greys Anatomy for season 18,” noted another fan. “Finally the Kate we wanted. Fast forward to September 30,2021 please.”