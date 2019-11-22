‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Stressed Over Major Concern After Mid-Season Finale

Grey’s Anatomy fans are freaking out after Thursday’s dramatic mid-season finale left them confused beyond belief. Not only did Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) have a miscarriage, leaving her and Ben (Jason George) devastated with Bailey hospitalized, but the episode ended with an explosive cliffhanger: A car crashed into Joe’s bar.

Fans were left with a thousand burning questions, and many took to social media to complain that they wouldn’t be answered until January, when the show returns.

One devoted fan recapped the episode’s many twists and turns and shared a clip of Kris Jenner from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I can’t believe that there are people that would do something like this,” Jenner says in the clip. “I just want to cry right now. It’s so sick and twisted.”

Bailey miscarried. Maggie quit. Amelia and Link’s baby is Owen’s. And Ben maybe in danger because a whole car crashed through the bar. And now I’ve gotta wait till January to see if all of this shit was just a bad dream… #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2FW7XZdss9 — WickedRegal (@WickedRegal) November 22, 2019

Grey’s Anatomy finally got interesting this season….and now I gotta wait until NEXT YEAR to see how it all plays out??? #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/4RXlbFIYa4 — Amanda (@The_Swag_Mama) November 22, 2019

That’s it even after the second time watching Greys Anatomy I’m still not emotionally stable — Lauren Delaney🥀 (@LaCamp_12) November 22, 2019

Grey’s spared no expense in surprising viewers, starting with the return of Dr. Cristina Yang via text message. She congratulated Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on her return to work and sent her a mysterious “special package,” which Meredith spent the entire episode trying to find — only to realize that “package” was the new Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Dr. Cormac Hayes (or “McWidow,” as Cristina called him). It’s safe to say two didn’t quite get along in their first meeting, with Meredith asking him, “Who hired you? Bailey usually has too much sense to hire surgeons whose egos are too big to fit into an ER.”

Meanwhile, as part of a Safe Haven program, Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) made a trip to a local fire station to pick up a baby who was abandoned by his parents. Jo instantly felt a connection to the newborn, as she was also abandoned as a baby, and brought him home instead of waiting for a social worker to pick up the child.

I’m so mad at the Grey’s Anatomy writers! What else is new? #overit — Catherine Duffy (@cat_duffy) November 22, 2019

grey’s anatomy & htgawm gonna end in cliffhangers as always pic.twitter.com/FGo0CtewwI — ‏ً (@hoIlywoodfilms) November 21, 2019

Bailey was treating Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) from Station 19 for cancer when she began to bleed. Before fans could blink, she was in a hospital bed with Ben by her side. “You’re just going to have to wait now,” OB Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) told Bailey. “I’m so sorry.”

“I know this is a loss for you too, but I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” Bailey told Ben.”I can’t feel this now. I need to change these clothes and go to work so you need to leave.”

After a perhaps too-soon return to work after performing a fatal surgery on her lookalike cousin, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) gave her official resignation. “I would like to tender my resignation effective immediately. I had a bad feeling. I should’ve trusted myself. I can’t be a surgeon if I can’t trust my own gut. I can’t. I quit,” she said.

One final blow before the episode’s final cliffhanger: Amelia Shepherd had an a-ha moment during her pregnancy, with Carina telling her she’s actually 24 weeks pregnant instead of 20. “No, that’s not possible because that could mean… Oh, God,” Amelia said.

Could the baby be Owen’s instead of Link’s?

But that wasn’t all: the episode ended with a car crashing into Joe’s bar, with no clues as to who all is OK and who all could be injured.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with a special two-hour crossover event with Station 19.