‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Top Gun’ Star to Season 18

The always-growing Grey’s Anatomy cast is getting another member. Greg Tarzan Davis, who is about to become a big star thanks to a role in Top Gun: Maverick, was cast as a new resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Davis’ character will make his first appearance during the Dec. 9 episode, reports Deadline.

Davis was cast as Jordan Wright, a charming and confident young doctor from Minnesota. He is eager to prove himself at the hospital and quickly becomes a favorite of Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Jordan also winds up working with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a case together. This season also saw the introduction of Dr. Alan Hamilton, a new character played by Peter Gallagher who knew Meredith’s mother Ellis Grey (Kate Burton). Kate Walsh also came back as Addison Montgomery for the first time since Season 8 and the end of Private Practice in 2013.

Before Jordan can make his first appearance though, Grey’s Anatomy could see a major shocker. This Thursday, the show will have another big crossover with Station 19, which has been hinting at a death among the cast. The crossover begins with the Station 19 episode “Things We Lost in the Fire” and continues in the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Bottle Up and Explode!” In the Grey’s part, the team has to handle patients after an explosion rocks Seattle. Meanwhile, Meredith and Amelia meet someone familiar in Minnesota.

Davis stars as Coyote in Top Gun: Maverick, which will finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022, after several delays. He will also be seen with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7. Davis was previously seen in The Call of the Wild opposite Harrison Ford and starred in an episode of CBS’ All Rise. He was in three episodes of Freeform’s Good Trouble.

In a recent interview with My New Orleans, Davis said the best part of making Top Gun 2 was really learning to fly a jet. “The best part of filming was learning how to fly a plane and ACTUALLY flying in the F-18 for the movie,” the New Orleans native said. “Definitely will go down as one of my favorite past and future experiences of all time. Flying in an F-18 is rarer than the amount of people who hold Super Bowl rings, and I can say I am a part of that elite group.”

Davis developed an interest in acting at a young age. Aside from a brief stint as a teacher, he has felt lucky to pursue the career he loves. “I do think that the ‘acting gods have smiled down on me,’ but behind all this good fortune has been a lot of hard work and sacrifices,” Davis told My New Orleans. “There have been endless 12-hour days alone in my room studying/practicing the craft and I have a relentless desire to be the best. I don’t want anyone to chalk my success up to being “lucky.” It has been preparation met with timing and opportunity and above all faith. I learned that lesson at a young age and I make sure that I am prepared in every situation because ‘I Don’t Get Tired,’ which is the personal motto I live by.”