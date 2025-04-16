3 Best TV Shows Prime Video Just Added for April 2025

Amazon Prime Video is constantly pumping out new originals while simultaneously adding old favorites. With that in mind, it can be hard to know what to watch.

Here are the three best shows added to the service this April.

Freaks and Geeks

It’s weird to think there was a time that NBC aired a comedy-drama with big names like Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Jason Segel and Seth Rogen before they were all famous. Even weirder that the series was made by major directors Paul Feig and Judd Apatow. The genius of Freaks and Geeks still hasn’t been replicated 26 years later.

The Nanny

Sing it with us: “She was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens!” This classic CBS sitcom stars Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, a down-on-her-luck style icon who ends up serving as the nanny for an upper-class family in New York City. If you somehow never saw this delightful comedy on Nick at Nite or TBS or one of its many, many syndicated reruns, now’s a great time to start.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Yep, another Gundam series. What separates this one from the other 50+ series and movies in the franchise? Well, for starters, it’s not made by the usual team; instead, this one is animated by the team behind the Neon Genesis Evangelion movies. That should be enough on its own, but the series is also written by film legend Hideaki Anno. There’s never been a better time to jump on the Gundam bandwagon, given that Sydney Sweeney is possibly about to star in a live-action adaptation. Hop on now so you can say you liked the series before it was cool.