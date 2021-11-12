‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Mull Potential Character Death in Explosive ‘Station 19’ Crossover

Grey’s Anatomy Is Infamous for Its penchant for killing off fan-favorite characters, and another head could be on the chopping block tonight. The Nov. 11 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19 promise an epic crossover, with an explosion rocking Grey Sloan Memorial. “Not everyone will survive tonight’s [Grey’s x Station 19] Crossover Event,” promises the official social media accounts ominously.

With the news that someone from those two casts will be leaving forever, fan speculation has been running rampant online. One of the most common guesses? Ben Warren, played by Jason George. Warren was introduced on Grey’s Anatomy in season 6 as a love interest for Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). The characters eventually got married, and Warren got his own spinoff show, Station 19, after he left medicine to become a firefighter. In the preview clip for tonight’s episode, Bailey Is seen trying to get In touch with Warren after the explosion, saying “I’m trying to call Ben, but he’s not picking up.” Bailey notes later In the clip that “No siren, no rush, there’s a dead person in there,” when approaching an ambulance.

The emphasis on Bailey isn’t the only hint that has fans buzzing. George also posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts ahead of tonight’s crossover event. “On a personal level… This [Grey’s Anatomy] [Station 19] crossover is the most powerful one yet,” he wrote on Nov. 8. “Real talk….We got teary. Even after cameras stopped rolling. Especially me. Much love to all my [Grey’s] & [Station 19] family. Genuinely love you all.”

Fans Immediately began panicking in George’s mentions at the thought that he could potentially be leaving the show. “I’m not saying I’m willing to sacrifice anyone else but I am willing to sacrifice anyone else to ensure the safety of Ben Warren,” tweeted one fan. “Listen, Jason, sir, don’t play with me right now,” replied another. “Stop why are you saying this like its a good bye, I pretend not to see,” wrote another Grey’s fan. Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET.