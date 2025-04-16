Kathryn Newton’s Next TV Show Revealed

Kathryn Newton has landed a new show.

The Marvel actress will star in and produce the new Amazon series Just One Day, according to Deadline.

Based on the Gayle Forman YA novels and follow-up novella, Just One Day will be adapted and created by Sherri Cooper and Jennifer Levin. The first book, released in 2013, follows Allyson Healey, whose life is as organized and planned as ever. On the last day of her three-week post-graduation European tour, she meets a free-spirited, roving actor named Willem.

Although the two are complete opposites, Allyson takes him up on his offer to go to Paris with him, and their day trip is a whirlwind. Allyson then struggles to fit in at college as Willem never leaves her mind. Just One Day is told from Allyson’s perspective, while 2014’s Just One Year is told from Willem’s.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) KATHRYN NEWTON

“JUST ONE DAY. A beautiful story… if you haven’t already read it!!! U should! I am beyond excited… @primevideo great partners in PKM Productions, Patrick Moran and Lynley Bird and genius writers Sherri Cooper and Jennifer Levin and of course @gayleforman the author of these amazing books, and @annamastro4 !,” Newton wrote on Instagram. “We are born in just one day. We die in just one day. We can change in just one day. We can fall in love in just one day. Anything can happen in just one day.”

Kathryn Newton is best known for a variety of roles. She portrayed Claire Novak on Supernatural, Abigail Carlson on Big Little Lies, Allie Pressman on The Society, and Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Other credits include Doctor Odyssey, Griffin in Summer, Hacks, Abigail, Lisa Frankenstein, Winner, Freaky, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Blockers, Little Women, and Halt and Catch Fire, among others.

Patrick Moran and Lynley Bird will produce Just One Day for PKM Productions under their first-look deal at Amazon. Forman and Anna Mastro will also produce. As of now, no other information about the series has been announced, but more details are likely to be released in the coming months. At the very least, Newton is remaining plenty busy. Along with Just One Day, she is also starring in the upcoming Ready or Not sequel, the mystery thriller DreamQuil, and the crime drama Lips Like Sugar.