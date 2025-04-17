Murdaugh Murders Hulu Show Casts Lead Star: Brittany Snow to Portray Mandy Matney

Brittany Snow has been cast in the much-anticipated Hulu limited series centering on the Murdaugh Murders.

According to Deadline, the Pitch Perfect actress will play journalist Mandy Matney, who has a “sunny smile and a suspicious view of the world.”

“When Mandy starts searching for a story with teeth, she stumbles upon the news of a girl missing as a result of a boat crash. Mandy uses her keen instinct to unravel the complicated layers of the Murdaugh family and ensure that the guilty party is brought to justice,” per the outlet. Snow joins previously announced cast Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, J. Smith-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, and Will Harrison.

From creators Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s family drama, reports by Mandy Matney, who created the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast, and exclusive insider knowledge from years spent following the case. In 2023, Alex Murdaugh went on trial for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. He was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively without the possibility of parole.

Matney herself went on Instagram to share news of Snow’s casting and excitedly giving her stamp of approval, writing, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THE @britneysnow – a woman I’ve admired since I was a child – will be laying ME in the Murdaugh Murders Hulu Show. That is a big deal.” In the comments, Snow replied, “Honored!!! You are truly the best. A BIG DEAL.”

Brittany Snow is best known for her roles as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and as Amber Von Tussle in 2007’s Hairspray. Other credits include The Night Agent, The Holiday List, The Good Half, Almost Family, Someone Great, Hangman, The Late Bloomer, and Full Circle, among others. Aside from the Murdaugh Murders series, Snow is set to star in the upcoming drama show The Hunting Wives Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Chrissy Metz, and Katie Lowes.

More information on the Murdaugh Murders series, including a title and premiere date, should be announced soon. Whether or not the casting is done is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if more news is revealed. In the meantime, fans can brush up on their knowledge with the true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix.