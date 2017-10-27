‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz will appear on Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourteenth season in a guest arc, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

Lenz will play Jenny, although any further details about the character are being kept quiet. Grey’s recently saw the exits of series regular Martin Henderson and recurring guest star Abigail Spencer, so Lenz will be a welcome addition to the cast. The last episode of Grey’s saw Henderson’s Nathan Riggs leave with Spencer’s Megan Hunt

The actress previously appeared in a Shondaland creation with a role in ABC‘s The Catch, but the show changed directions after its pilot and Lenz was recast.

Lenz is perhaps best known for her run as Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill. The teen drama ran from 2006-2012. The actress has also appeared on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dexter, American Gothic and Colony.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

