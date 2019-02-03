‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

The CW, today’s reboot capital of television, is interested in rebooting another of its classic series, Gossip Girl.

“There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet,” CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday, reports TV Line. “I don’t know what it would be.”

Pedowitz said “a lot” of the decision would be up to Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the series, and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage because “you don’t want to do anything without them.”

Although Gossip Girl was never a big hit in the ratings during its original run from 2007 to 2012, it remains a pop culture milestone, thanks in part to its availability on Netflix. The show also launched the careers of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Leighton Meeseter. Lively became the biggest star, most recently fronting Paul Feig’s stylish thriller A Simple Favor, which grossed $97 million worldwide, while Meester now stars on ABC’s Single Parents.

Gossip Girl was based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered on a group of upper-class adolescents in Manthattan’s Upper East Side. It was told from the perspective of the blogger “Gossip Girl,” whose true identity was revealed in the series finale.

There have been rumors of a reboot before, but some members of the original cast have expressed little interest in returning to the characters.

“I don’t think that could happen for maybe another 10 years because if you look at the shows that are being rebooted, they’re much older,” Badgley, who now stars on Netflix’s You, told Fox News in September. “I don’t think any of us are interested in that, the creators or the cast.”

In an interview with Pret-a-porter, Meester said revisiting Gossip Girl would be like going back to high school for her.

“It’s sort of a time capsule,” she explained. “A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’ And I understand that, but – and I say this with nothing but love – it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!”

Then again, Crawford told Us Weekly in December he was interested in a Gossip Girl revival.

“I’d be open to talking about something,” he said. “It was such a fun part of my life.”

The CW is already the home of Charmed, Dynasty and Roswell reboots. Schwartz and Savage are also working on a new Nancy Drew series for the network.

