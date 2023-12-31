Hulu Saves Show That Was Pulled From The CW's Schedule

Hulu is swooping in to save the day. It's no secret that The CW has had a run of bad luck when it comes to its acquired shows as of late. The network has had to pull a number of shows from its schedule in recent months due to not enough viewers. It comes in the midst of The CW's rebranding, as it try to focuses more on acquired shows along with non-scripted and sports. One of the latest to get the ax was Canadian sitcom Run the Burbs, but now it seems it's getting a second chance.

Starring Andrew Phung and Rakhee Morzaria, Run the Burbs is centered on a Vietnamese-South Asian family as they live life to the fullest and change contemporary family values and life in their neighborhood. The series has seen much success with our neighbors to the north, as it was renewed for a third season by the CBC. In November, however, The CW pulled Run the Burbs and fellow Canadian series Everyone Else Burns from its schedule. Deadline is now reporting that Hulu has picked up the show.

Production company Fifth Season and Hulu settled on a deal for the first two seasons, which will begin streaming on New Year's Eve. Coincidentally, the episodes will hit Hulu just days before the third season premieres on CBC on Jan. 9. As of now, it's unknown if Season 3 will also be streaming on Hulu at a later date, but more news will hopefully be revealed in the coming months.

"Run the Burbs is definitely a continuation of this tradition," Fifth Season TV Distribution President Prentiss Fraser shared in a statement in regards to "incredible home-grown hits" on the Canadian network like Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience. "Hulu is the perfect partner to bring the Pham family to audiences in the U.S., and we couldn't be more excited for Andrew's hilarious, uplifting, and inclusive project to launch on the service."

Along with Phung and Morzaria, Run the Burbs also stars Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Ali Hassan, Julie Nolke, Jonathan Langdon, Simone Miller, Candy Palmater, Chris Locke, and Aurora Browne. The series was created by Phung and Scott Townend, both of whom executive produce alongside Shebil Zarghami, Aleysa Young, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Bill Lundy, and Karen Tsang. Jessica Daniel serves as producer on the comedy, which comes from Pier 21 Films.

The first two seasons of Run the Burbs will be available on Hulu starting Dec. 31.