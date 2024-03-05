'Good Trouble' Boss Hopes Show Can Be Saved by Streaming

As Good Trouble fans prepare to say their goodbyes, it may not be permanent. The Freeform drama, a spinoff of the network's hit series The Fosters, will be coming to an end after five seasons, with the series finale airing tonight, Mar. 5. Following the events of The Fosters, Good Trouble followed Maia Mitchell's Callie Adams Foster and Cierra Ramirez's Mariana Adams Foster as they move from San Diego to Los Angeles for a new chapter in their lives, living in a communal apartment building.

The series introduced brand new characters to obsess over and relate to while also continuing to bring awareness to many issues, just like The Fosters. It was reported in December that Freeform had surprisingly canceled Good Trouble, along with anthology series Cruel Summer, marking an end to the networks' original scripted era. Good Trouble's finale will be supersized, but showrunner Joanna Johnson is putting her faith in Hulu for the show's potential future.

She told TVLine that the executives approached the streaming platform where Good Trouble and its predecessor stream "to see if they would be willing to finance the show. I just think everybody's cutting their budgets, and it's just really tough." Due to Disney's new deal with Spectrum, many customers were left without Freeform, meaning that a good chunk of the show's viewership dipped, and people had to rely on Hulu, as new episodes stream the day after they premiere. While there's no guarantee, especially since many platforms have had to make budget cuts as of late, you never know what could happen.

The Fosters premiered in 2013 and ran for five seasons before coming to an end in 2018 after 104 episodes and a three-part finale. In early 2018, after Freeform announced that The Fosters was ending, the network announced the spinoff, to be centered on Callie and Mariana, taking place just a few years after the finale, which included a five-year time jump. Good Trouble officially premiered that following January, also starring Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence.

Although Maia Mitchell left as a series regular during Season 4 to be closer to her family in Australia, she's been guest-starring in numerous episodes of Season 5. She will be appearing in the series finale, which will see the Coterie crew saying their farewell "as everyone takes control of their future," according to the synopsis. Even though it's unclear whether or not the series has a chance of a second chance at Hulu or on a different platform, the finale will surely be an episode you won't want to miss. Hopefully, there will be some open storylines, yet still with a lot of closure, just in case.

The series finale of Good Trouble airs tonight, Mar. 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Freeform and will stream the next day on Hulu.